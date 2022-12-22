JBL’s Pulse 4 RGB waterproof Bluetooth speaker returns to 2022 low of $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.95 shipped. Down from a $250 normal price, this $100 drop returns the Pulse 4 to its 2022 low and comes within $1 of the best deal that we’ve ever seen. With 360 degrees of RGB LED lighting, this speaker is sure to bring the life of the party anywhere you take it. Of course, being JBL, you’ll find the brand’s signature sound backed by a 360-degree speaker array. The built-in battery will last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. There’s IPX7 waterproofing here as well, which means you can use the speaker inside, outside, or even in the shower. Keep reading for more.

Skip out on the dazzling RGB lighting and 360-degree sound when opting instead for the JBL Charge 5. Available for $140 at Amazon right now, the Charge 5 packs a lot of sound in a compact package. It’s IP67 waterproof, lasts for up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge, and works with JBL’s PartyBoost to connect multiple speakers together for even more audio coverage.

Don’t forget that smart Spark guitar amps and Bluetooth speaker combos are on sale at up to $100 off. Pricing starts as low as $195, and these speakers are perfect for the musician in your life. Then, check out Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 for personal listening sessions, which is on sale at $49 off as we close out the year, dropping down to $200 at Amazon.

JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Kick start your party with JBL signature sound and a dazzling LED light show all in 360 degrees. Our bold, IPX7 waterproof design shines bright and will keep the tunes flowing for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Tap the JBL Connect App to change the sound-responsive colors and patterns and connect with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to make your party epic.

