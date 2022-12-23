8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad Keychain-ready Mini Controller drops to $16 for today only

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a relatively rare deal on its Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad Keychain Sized Mini Controller at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so you’ll need to jump on it soon as it will be gone in 11 hours or when stock sells out. It is only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes. You’re looking at a miniature gamepad that doesn’t see price drops all that often outside of limited Lightning deals like today. Regularly $20, this is a solid 20% off, $1 under the Black Friday offer, and the best we can find. Compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS, and Raspberry Pi with your choice of three colorways at the discounted rate (yellow, pink, and turquoise), there are not very many miniature controllers this versatile that can keep up with the Zero 2. More details below.

If you’re looking to score some new Nintendo Switch titles to enjoy over the holidays, the ongoing eShop sales are your best bet. Physical game deal deliveries won’t arrive until January in some cases, but the digital, instant-delivery eShop deals are ready to go including everything from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to a host of Capcom titles, classic RPGs, and much more. Get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows, Android, macOS and more.

Product Dimensions: 73×36. 5×14. 7mm; 20.7G

Made for 2D games

Upgradeable firmware

