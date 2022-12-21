8Bitdo’s dual Xbox gamepad charger with ambient LEDs hits low at $36 (Reg. $45)

Joining ongoing price drops on the brand’s controllers, Amazon is now offering the first notable deal on 8Bitdo’s new Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers. Regularly $45, you can land one in black or white for $35.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is a new all-time low and the best we have tracked since release back in October. There are certainly more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers out there, but not very many from a brand like 8Bitdo that are also magnetic and deliver a see-through base with on board ambient lighting. Compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers, it provides a magnetic docking connection and a quick tap of the center charging stack will adjust the brightness of the glow (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

For something more affordable, check out the deal we spotted yesterday on Insignia’s dual Xbox Series X|S controller charger. You’re clearly not getting the modern design here or the onboard lighting action, but it is also a far less expensive solution at just $13. All of the details you need on this one are right here.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to check out some of the latest deals, news, and reviews below:

8Bitdo Dual Xbox Charging Dock features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.

Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.

LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.

Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.

Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

