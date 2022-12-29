PacSun New Year’s Sale takes 30-60% off sitewide + free shipping: adidas, Nike, more

60% off + free shipping

The PacSun New Year’s Sale takes 30-60% off sitewide including top brands from Champion, adidas, Nike, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas NMD_R1 Sneakers that are marked down to $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are great for everyday wear and were designed for all day comfort with a highly cushioned insole. They’re also lightweight, breathable, and flexible for workouts. Better yet, they’re gender neutral, so anyone can wear them. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Winter Kick Off Sale that’s offering up to 50% off gear from The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

