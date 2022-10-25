SANDMARC’s new all-black Titanium Apple Watch band exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers

SANDMARC is unveiling its new black Titanium Apple Watch band today. The brand has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear accessory brands – its iPhone 13 leather case was my personal favorite of 2021 – and it has more recently stepped in to the Apple Watch space with 2022 model leather strap and previously unveiled silver metal variant. Today it is launching a “timeless” and sleek new metal link-style bracelet band for Apple’s wearable with the all new black Titanium Apple Watch band. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive discount for 9to5 readers.

New SANDMARC Titanium Black Edition Apple Watch band

After launching its new leather Apple Watch Ultra Band and the silver Titanium variant over the last couple months, today the brand is launching its all-black take on the high-grade Titanium vibe. While it is made with Series 8 and the rugged Ultra model in mind as well as a colorway designed to match Apple’s titanium case, it is indeed compatible with all 45 to 49mm models.

The new SANDMARC Titanium Black Edition Apple Watch band features a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating for what SANDMARC refers to as high corrosion and scratch resistance alongside the Titanium Grade 2 build, a “commercially pure and extremely lightweight” material.

From there you’ll find the same 316L stainless steel connectors (or lugs) found on the silver variant as well as the Capsa Pin system to secure each of the links in the band (a sizing adjustment tool is also included here).

Here is the feature set at a glance:

Waterproof, durable, & lightweight Titanium material

Matching colorway with Apple’s Titanium Case

Glass Coating for scratch resistance

Wider diameter to accommodate the larger size

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra

Watch Body: Titanium Grade 2

Size: 45-49 mm Case Size

Total Length: 190mm

Weight: 2 oz. (0.125 lb.)

The new black Titanium Apple Watch band from SANDMARC is now available for pre-order at $199, well below the price of Apple’s $349 stainless steel Link Bracelet. However, much like the silver model we featured previously, you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout for an exclusive 10% off your purchase, bringing the price down to $179.99 shipped.

