CASETiFY unveils new stainless-steel Monolink Apple Watch band and matching metal cases

After seeing some gorgeous new metal treatments from SANDMARC, CASETiFY is launching its new stainless-steel Apple Watch Band alongside its latest Impact Case. CASETiFY is a brand best known for its protective iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, many of which feature eye-catching designs alongside the official crossover collections with IP like SpongeBob and Pokémon, but it is taking a classier approach with its new stainless-steel Apple Watch band and case. Now available for purchase with several color options, head below for a closer look at the new CASETiFY Monolink stainless-steel Apple Watch band and Impact Case.

CASETiFY Monolink stainless-steel Apple Watch band

CASETiFY has now refreshed its lineup of RE/CASETiFY Essential Watch Bands, but it is the new Monolink stainless-steel model that has really caught our eye. Made of “premium” 316L stainless steel with what the brand refers to as a fine-brushed finish, the new metal link band is water-, sweat-, and corrosion-resistant.

Available in two size options (38mm to 41mm and 42mm to 49mm), it is compatible with all Apple Watch models including the new Series 8 and Ultra wearables. The Monolink ships with a link removal tool to get the right fit alongside a butterfly clasp, reminiscent of higher-end mechanical watch band treatments.

Universal adapters make our Monolink Band compatible with all Apple Watch series and an adjustable length for a fully customizable fit.

Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Series: Series 1 – 8, SE, Ultra

38/40/41mm – Width: 20 x 20mm

Fits 120 – 196mm wrists

Weight : 0.088kg

42/44/45/49mm – Width: 22 x 22mm

Fits 124 – 200mm wrists

Weight : 0.089kg

CASETiFY’s Monolink Apple Watch band is available for purchase now in black, silver, gold, or rose gold at $105 shipped.

And as we mentioned above, CASETiFY is also launching a new Impact Case designed to safeguard your Apple Watch. It is available in plastic or metal option from $25 and $35, respectively, and is “made of durable PC material with a matte sandblast finish” while the metal option includes an aluminum finish and matches the new Monolink.

Both options have a full edge-to-edge design and a 0.4mm raised bezel, protecting the screen from direct impact, cracks and scratches. They are also partially made with upcycled Re/CASETiFY material, making them one of the most sustainable choices in the market.

Much like the stainless-steel Apple Watch band, the new CASETiFY Impact Watch Cases are now available for purchase in black, gold, silver, and rose gold.

