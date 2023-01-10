Nintendo’s regularly $350 OLED model Switch console drops to $295 shipped today

Trusted eBay seller Nationwide Distributors is now giving folks a relatively rare chance to score a deal on Nintendo’s OLED model Switch console. Using code NEWYEARTWENTY at checkout, you can now land the black and white or blue and red Joy-Con model at $294.80 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on a new condition machine. It is also just a few bucks under the Best Buy refurbished listing we featured recently at $290. While we did see deals on the OLED model ahead of the holidays last year, straight up price drops still don’t really come around all that often. So if you’re still looking to lock one of Nintendo’s latest home consoles in, now’s a solid chance to do so. More details below. 

The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers Nintendo’s best display yet alongside upgraded audio with the enhanced speakers and refreshed docking experience. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the OLED SWitch in our hands-on review right here

Then check out more of the latest deals and most interesting announcements from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

