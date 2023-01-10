Sun Joe’s 1,550 PSI Electric Pressure Washer blasts off caked-on dirt at new low of $67

Amazon is now offering the Sun Joe SPX205E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $67.17 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this pressure washer can output a maximum of 1550PSI and up to 1.4 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose. Head below for more.

While you can just use water while pressure washing, adding some cleaning fluid can help speed the process along. You could take some of your savings here and grab 1 gallon of Sun Joe’s SPX-HDC1G House and Deck All-Purpose Cleaner for $16.50. This concentrated cleaner is biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free and can be applied with a mop or brush to clean wood, brick, and more. If you have mildew stains on your siding and the pressure washing on its own isn’t cutting it, it is probably worth giving this cleaner a shot.

Pressure washing can be a workout, so why not keep track of your effort with Fitbit’s Charge 5 Fitness Tracker which can be had for $100, the all-time low price? Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design.

Sun Joe SPX205E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer features:

YOUR DIRTY JOBS JUST GOT DONE. Powerful pressurized cleaning in an extra-compact, ultra-lightweight package: the 11-Amp Electric Pressure Washer from SUN JOE. Packed with 11 amps of pure cleaning power, this mini dirt-blasting dynamo delivers a mighty blast – up to 1550 pounds of pressure per square inch (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) to demolish every last bit of dirt. Pump up to 1.4 gallons per minute (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) to get really clean, really fast. Simply twist the adjustable nozzle to go from intense jet to gentle spray and watch SUN JOE make light work of dirt, grease, mildew, oil, mud – and so much more!

