Score a new Xbox Series S console with Watch Dogs Legion for $240 shipped ($70+ in savings)

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller AntOnline is now offering the Xbox Series S Console with a copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for $239.99 shipped. Xbox Series S consoles carry a $300 regular price, although they are marked down to $259 at Amazon and $250 at Best Buy right now, while Watch Dogs: Legions sells for at least $10 (typically a little bit more than that). While we did see a brief $230 offer at Verizon after the holidays this year, today’s offer marks the lowest price since the limited Black Friday offers with up to $70 in savings. If you’re looking to land a current-generation Xbox still, or maybe something for the spare room, kids, or lake house, this deal is worth a closer look. It ships with the standard warranty and everything you would get directly from Microsoft, including 512GB of storage and the high-speed HDMI cable. Head below for more details.

And in case you missed it, Microsoft has now scheduled a wide-ranging presentation for later this month to give Xbox gamers a closer look at the new titles set for release this year – Starfield will be getting its own presentation at a later time. Come January 25, 2023, we will get updates, deep dives, and new gameplay footage from upcoming titles like The Elder Scrolls Online, the new Forza Motorsport, Arkane’s Redfall, and more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more on the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct event.

And you’ll find even more of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series S Console features:

Experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games on day one. Plus, enjoy hundreds of high-quality games like Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite with friends on console, PC, and cloud. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

