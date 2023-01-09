New embossed Xbox Oreo cookies arrive with special in-game goodies, prizes, more

More Xbox Oreo cookies have arrived. The sweet classic cookies and creme treats are coming to Xbox and your snack pantry. Taking to the official Xbox Wire today, Microsoft has announced a new campaign to “Unlock Playfulness” with new special edition Oreo cookies. These aren’t just the Xbox-themed sweet snacks seen above; there are fun in-game goodies that come along with the six embossed custom designs, as well as what Microsoft is describing as “real-world prizes.” Head below for more details.

Special edition Xbox Oreo cookies

The new Xbox-themed special edition Oreo pack delivers six cookies, each embossed with Xbox iconography, including the A, B, X, and Y face buttons alongside a directional arrow and one with the Xbox logo. They are, by all accounts, the same classic Oreo recipe otherwise.

However, from there, “this partnership will let gamers taste victory in the form of Oreo’s beloved cookie-and-creme combo” with special bonuses as well:

By scanning the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookies and by cracking exclusive cookie combinations, inspired by the cheat codes hidden in games throughout history, fans can unlock a range of prizes.

It’s unclear at this point if it’s just a simple scan to unlock the in-game extras, as Microsoft also mentions that “entering the baked-in symbols in the correct sequence can unlock exciting, exclusive Oreo-themed in-game content, such as armor packs and vehicle skins.” Nonetheless, you’re looking at Oreo cookie Spartan armor, cookies and creme paint jobs, and more in titles like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite.

On top of that, “participants will be entered into the draw to win prizes ranging from custom Oreo hardware, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, and a holiday experience for the whole family, subject to regional availability.”

The only downside, at least for US gamers, is that this is only available in European countries – 22 of them, to be exact – as of right now.

The Xbox Oreo cookies will be available “from January 2023 at locations in participating countries, available whilst stocks last.” If you’re visiting from a participating country, you can learn more about the extras and campaign as a whole right here.

More of the latest in the world of Xbox is found below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!