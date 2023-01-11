Xbox Developer_Direct event set to showcase gameplay for Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

While we are big fans of the Nintendo showcase events that deliver advance looks and details on upcoming games, there’s a special Xbox Direct on the horizon now, too. While it might not be quite as extensive as the Xbox summer showcase that launched in lieu of E3 last year, the upcoming Developer_Direct event is set to give folks a look at some big-time titles headed to the platform in the coming months. Head below for more details.

Xbox Direct January showcase event

As announced on the official Xbox Wire this morning, the upcoming showcase will come by way of in-house Xbox studios and the Bethesda fold. Featuring titles from developers like Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, gamers can expect the usual smattering of “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for” Xbox, PC and Game Pass titles “launching in the next few months.”

More specifically, Microsoft has thus far said we will be seeing more on what’s next for The Elder Scrolls Online including the unveil of 2023’s major chapter update with latest regions of Tamriel as well as a standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event scheduled for thereafter. From there, you can expect the team at Turn 10 Studios to share more gameplay on the upcoming Forza Motorsport, a look at Mojang Studios’ PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends, and, most exciting for me, “several minutes of gameplay” from the upcoming Redfall – an exciting new co-op FPS take on the Arkane immersive sim formula.

And just to temper expectations here, Bethesda will not be showing off its highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield at this month’s Xbox Direct – “a standalone show is in the works” for that.

The Xbox Direct showcase will take place on January 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET across just about all major official Xbox channels (Twitch, YouTube, and more). Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more details and high-resolution footage from the show.

