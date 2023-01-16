This leather Apple Watch band upgrades your style in 2023 at $9.50, its best price in months

OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this band has gone for $15 over the past few months and today’s deal matches the second-best price of 2022 while coming within $1 of the best deal in the past year. While Apple’s official bands are on the more expensive side of things, you’ll find that this model gives you an upgraded look without breaking the bank. Designed to fit Apple’s 42, 44, or 45mm Watch size, this band is compatible with all models and generations that the company has released, including the Series 8. You’ll find a hybrid sweatproof setup as well, with the outer surface being made from high-quality genuine leather and the back comprising of a natural black silicone rubber. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for an alternative style band, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. There, you’ll discover both affordable and premium options from some of our favorite brands. Our roundup has options starting as low as $5, making it a great way for you to upgrade your Apple Watch without breaking the bank.

Also consider picking up Belkin’s all-new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for that’s on sale today for $127.50. This 15% discount marks the second-best price to date and makes now one of the best times to pick up this all-in-one power station. Plus, we’re seeing additional discounts on gear like MagSafe stands, Apple Watch gear, and more.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!