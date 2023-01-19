Yummly smart meat thermometer undercuts holiday deal with new $69 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $69 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 31% price drop and the best price we can find. It fetches the full $100 at Best Buy right now, is undercutting the $80 deal we tracked over Black Friday last year, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While not the most affordable solution out there, it is also one of the most elegant meat thermometers on the market. Alongside the magnetic charging dock it ships with (it connects to metal surfaces as well as runs for 25 hours on a single charge), it connects with your smartphone over Bluetooth for an intelligent monitoring experience. There’s a 150-foot range, built-in timers and alerts – it will “tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest” – as well as a stainless steel probe you can leave-in the meat for the entire coking process for convenient metrics without having to open the oven/grill multiple times. Head below for more details.

If the fancy and intelligent Yummly is overkill for your needs, something like this ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer might do the trick. I have used this model for a while now and, while certainly a basic experience without a leave-in probe, gets the job done and for much less. You can score one on Amazon for under $14 Prime shipped right now.

Prefer to go with an all-in-one cooker with the thermometer action built-in? We just spotted the Ninja 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill that will provide just that for $145 Prime shipped. The regularly up to $260 unit is now at the lowest price we can find and you’ll find all of the details you need waiting right here for the rest of the day. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more where this one comes from.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

