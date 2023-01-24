ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Ring grip doubles as a stand at $17 low (Reg. $26)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock MagSafe Ring for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at 35% in savings and only the second discount to date. This is $4 under the previous drop and a new all-time low to boot. Arriving as one of the more capable MagSafe ring stands on the market, ESR’s take on the form-factor still arrives with all of the same iPhone 14 support for magnetically snapping onto the back of Apple’s latest handsets. This one has a unique unfolding design that gives you two different inner rings to hold onto or use for propping up your device. Everything is made of metal for a durable construction, including the dual-joint design, which comes in one of four colorways to complement your handset. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t mind bringing a more basic accessory into the mix, this offering from Case-Mate should do the trick, instead. It arrives with a single inner ring that flips out in order to hold your phone in place or prop it up much like the lead deal. It’s just not going to be as adjustable of a design, but that of course comes with a much more affordable price tag at under $10.

Speaking of gear from ESR, the brand makes many of our favorite iPhone accessories here at 9to5Toys, and we’re currently tracking some markdowns on its MagSafe power banks. Spanning four different models across two form-factors, these arrive as some more affordable options that are even lower thanks to the savings attached. Marked down to some of the best prices ever, you’re looking at a standard model from $30 to go alongside one with a built-in kickstand starting at $36.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Ring features:

Magnets with a holding force of 1,200 g create a powerful lock on your caseless phone or phone with a MagSafe or HaloLock case, ensuring this ring holder only comes off when you want. Comfortable Grip with 0.9-inch diameter ring that is specially designed TPE lining provides a comfortable, secure grip and perfect fit for your finger. Enjoy stable hands-free viewing in either portrait or landscape mode thanks to the adjustable, sturdy dual-joint design and full 360° ring of magnets

