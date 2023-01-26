DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide: Leather and suede iPad cases, MacBook sleeves, more

The new year DODOcase sitewide sale is now in full swing. From now through February 1, 2023, you can land 20% off anything the brand sells, including iPhone 14 cases (as well as previous-generation models), iPad covers, MacBook sleeves, and more. While we did see a brief 30% off for Black Friday last year, DODOcase rarely offers more than 20% in savings on its premium gear and really only ever goes on sale for holiday events. Head below for more details on the DODOcase sitewide sale, the promo code you’ll need to land the deals, and more.

New year DODOcase sitewide sale

The new year DODOcase sitewide sale includes everything the brand sells on its official site. Simply use code DODO2023 at check out to knock a solid 20% off your order. Shipping fees vary depending on item and location.

One standout offer drops its high-end Noblessa Leather iPad Case down from $175 to $139.99 shipped. Available for all iPad models from he third-generation Pros right up to the 2022 releases, this is matching the second-best price we have tracked and a notable opportunity to wrap your Apple tablet in a gorgeous leather cover. After going hands-on with it back in July, I can confidently say its my favorite option out there in the keyboard-less category. Subtle debossed branding, a luxurious suede interior, and a leather treatment reminiscent of high-end luxury purses and bags highlight the feature list here. All of the details you need on it are waiting in our feature.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook accessories from the brand right here while the code is still active. You’ll also be able to make use of its online editor to customize your book-style models, and more.

Then dive into some of the latest deals and releases in the Apple gear case space below:

DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case features:

Finest quality luxury Leather Exterior

Two Leather Suede interior Options

Multiple Angle View Positioning

360 degree foldable front cover

All cases will have iPad model specific camera port

Pencil Loop for Apple Pencil Holder

Braided Nylon Elastic Closure

Not compatible with any Apple Keyboard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!