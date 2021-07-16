New AmpliTube X-GEAR FX pedals with built-in audio interface take you from the studio to the stage

IK Multimedia is introducing its new AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals. These DSP-based stomp boxes bring the award-winning suite of guitar effects and more found in the company’s Amplitube modeling software to a more portable, physical form factor but also double as an audio interface for your home recording rig. Each of the four new AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals focus on a suite of specific FX and are now up for pre-order ahead of next month’s launch. More details below.

IK AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

The AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals come in four flavors: distortion (X-DRIVE), modulation (X-VIBE), delay (X-TIME), and reverb (X-SPACE). Each of which house 16 different effects in each of those four categories.

They are made and designed in Italy with an aluminum chassis, “ultra-low noise” 24-bit/192kHz converters, a 5Hz-24kHz frequency response range, and “up to 123 dB dynamic range for whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied.”

These pedals also work hand-in-hand with the desktop Amplitube 5 app (AmpliTube 5 SE is included with your purchase of the pedals). Users will find “a virtual X-GEAR pedal available as a stomp for use within the program” with ability to to create and save presets that can be sent to each of the pedals in the lineup.

Each AmpliTube X-GEAR pedal includes a matching virtual version for Mac/PC and a copy of AmpliTube 5 SE. Opening any version of AmpliTube 5, users will find a virtual X-GEAR pedal available as a stomp for use within the program. Adjust any of the pedal settings with the convenience of AmpliTube’s award-winning workflow and save them as presets. The X-GEAR Preset Manager lets users move presets between X-GEAR pedals and AmpliTube.

And then when you’re ready to record, the AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals also double as “a convenient USB audio interface” for Amplitube and your DAW of choice:

The same ultra-low noise converters and frequency response capture bass or guitar in all its range and dynamics. Versatile routing options let users choose between sending the wet or dry signals to their DAW. There’s stereo out for monitoring and thanks to full MIDI implementation users can map the dials and stomps of X-GEAR to control AmpliTube and/or any compatible program.

The new AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals go for $299.99 each and are launching in August. They don’t appear to be up on Amazon just yet, but pre-orders are now live direct from IK.

9to5Toys’ Take

As usual, IK Multimedia is looking to offer musicians loads of value by integrating digital guitar effects into a hybrid software and hardware system. The $300 asking price certainly isn’t cheap, but considering how much a deck of pedals and amp setup could run you, there’s actually a ton of value here. Being able to create guitar sounds at home in the studio and then take them out on stage (or anywhere else) with one single pedal box is a wonderful convenience. Never mind the ability to plug them right into a PA system at the gig, expression pedal inputs for additional live control over your presets, and the ability to use them as an audio interface at home.

