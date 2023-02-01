February PS Plus FREE games: Mafia, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2 Beyond Light, more

Justin Kahn -
Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to detail the February PS Plus FREE games. After seeing titles like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Fallout 76 in January, this month is all about organized crime, cartoon skateboarding, zombies, and sci-fi FPS action. This means there’s only about a week left to score last month’s titles and you’ll want to ensure your PlayStation Plus subscription is active to ensure you can not only download the February titles, but keep the rest of the freebies in your library. Head below for more deals. 

February PS Plus FREE games

With the announcement event of the February PS Plus FREE games, the clock has begun ticking on the January titles. PS Plus subscribers have until “Monday February 6 to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 to their game library.”

The February PS Plus FREE games include OlliOlliWorld, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light on both generations. On the PS4 side of things, players will also be able to land the remake, or Definitive Edition, of  1930’s crime drama Mafia – “Rise up through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime.”

All four titles will be available for FREE to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from Tuesday, February 7 until Monday March 6:

And Sony also left a quick update regarding the PlayStation Plus Collection “that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5” since 2020:

On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member. We will continue to add to our growing PlayStation Plus libraryof Monthly Games and Games Catalog, so be sure to check monthly for new titles to redeem. 

