DualSense Edge has finally arrived; here are some customization tips and tricks from Sony

It’s time to take a look at some DualSense Edge customization options. The brand-new DualSense Edge officially launches today, and Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to help users maximize its potential. The first-ever pro-grade PlayStation controller made by Sony is now officially out in the wild – we now know it is still only available directly from Sony until it hits other retailers next month – and to help users customize the gamepad to their specific specs, Sony has dished up some details on designing your own custom profiles. Head below for a closer look.

DualSense Edge customization and more

The DualSense Edge customization options are quite thorough, allowing players to tailor the experience “top to bottom to adapt to each player’s preferences and unique playstyle.” Over on the PlayStation Blog today, the controller’s lead product manager, Tomomasa Mizuno is featuring some great options for getting started in various genres and game types to to help zero-in on your ideal setup:

Here’s a look at some options for “precise aim, customized loadouts, and team communication” in FPS shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:

Changeable stick caps and stick sensitivity: I swap out my right stick cap with the High Dome stick cap and pair it with the Precise stick sensitivity preset curve for smoother, more precise aiming.

I swap out my right stick cap with the High Dome stick cap and pair it with the Precise stick sensitivity preset curve for smoother, more precise aiming. L2/R2 stop sliders : I typically set the stop sliders on both the L2 and R2 buttons to the Short or Medium setting for quicker reaction to enemy encounters.

: I typically set the stop sliders on both the L2 and R2 buttons to the Short or Medium setting for quicker reaction to enemy encounters. Back buttons and button mapping: I’ve found it helpful for my own playstyle to map the back buttons to actions like jumping or swapping loadouts, so I can keep my thumbs on the sticks during tense moments.

I’ve found it helpful for my own playstyle to map the back buttons to actions like jumping or swapping loadouts, so I can keep my thumbs on the sticks during tense moments. Fn buttons: When communicating with my team, I often use the Fn buttons to adjust the audio balance between the game and chat, so I can alternate between callouts and listening for the enemy team’s movements.

For the hit Sony action epic, God of War Ragnarök, Mizuno likes to have “key moves” at the ready:

Adjustable stick sensitivity: The Quick preset curve is my preferred stick sensitivity setting for the left and right sticks for fast camera adjustments, movement, and aiming. Occasionally, I swap to a Dynamic preset curve while in-game for sequences where I need to aim carefully and also turn quickly.

The Quick preset curve is my preferred stick sensitivity setting for the left and right sticks for fast camera adjustments, movement, and aiming. Occasionally, I swap to a Dynamic preset curve while in-game for sequences where I need to aim carefully and also turn quickly. Back buttons and button mapping: I swap to the Half Dome back buttons as they work well with how I typically grip the controller, allowing me to quickly dodge or recall my axe while simultaneously moving around the map and keeping an eye on enemies.

And on the sports side of DualSense Edge customization, FIFA 23 to be exact, here’s some things to consider when getting started on your bespoke pro-grade controller journey:

Adjustable stick sensitivity: I set up my custom profile to use the Digital preset curve for the right stick, which makes it easier for me to use skill moves.

I set up my custom profile to use the Digital preset curve for the right stick, which makes it easier for me to use skill moves. L2/R2 stop sliders and trigger dead zones: I adjust the trigger dead zones in addition to changing the stop sliders to the Short setting – combining both of these adjustments makes it even quicker for me to activate the L2 and R2 buttons to sprint or shield.

I adjust the trigger dead zones in addition to changing the stop sliders to the Short setting – combining both of these adjustments makes it even quicker for me to activate the L2 and R2 buttons to sprint or shield. Back buttons and button mapping: I have my two back buttons assigned to shoot and pass, so I can also do a skill move while navigating the field.

