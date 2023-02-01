Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $30, TMNT Collection $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Sony has now kicked off a couple notable digital PSN sales including the Games Under $15 and Critic’s Choice events featuring some notable blockbuster titles. One standout here is Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly $60, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This version in physical form is selling for $45 on Amazon right now, but remember, the digital PS4 edition upgrades to a digital PS5 copy for free. If you’re yet to jump into Aloy’s latest adventure to the west, now’s a notable time to do it especially with the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain on PlayStation VR2 just a few weeks away now. Here’s a closer look at the PS VR2 launch lineup and release details while you’re at it. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
- Mario Tennis Aces $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $6 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
- PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $48 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 23 from $28 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War Ragnarök digital $48 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
