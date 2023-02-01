Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $30, TMNT Collection $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyPSN
50% off $30

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Sony has now kicked off a couple notable digital PSN sales including the Games Under $15 and Critic’s Choice events featuring some notable blockbuster titles. One standout here is Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly $60, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This version in physical form is selling for $45 on Amazon right now, but remember, the digital PS4 edition upgrades to a digital PS5 copy for free. If you’re yet to jump into Aloy’s latest adventure to the west, now’s a notable time to do it especially with the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain on PlayStation VR2 just a few weeks away now. Here’s a closer look at the PS VR2 launch lineup and release details while you’re at it.  Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day Flash Sale takes up t...
SanDisk’s 160MB/s A2 64GB Extreme microSD card re...
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees ...
Amazon up to 57% off Pelican iPhone gear: Waterproof po...
LEGO officially debuts new Star-Lord Helmet with over 6...
Land 18TB of Seagate portable backup storage for $300 t...
Jump into GoldenEye 007 with 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ult...
Save $20 on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers with r...
Load more...
Show More Comments