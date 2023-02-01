Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $30, TMNT Collection $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Sony has now kicked off a couple notable digital PSN sales including the Games Under $15 and Critic’s Choice events featuring some notable blockbuster titles. One standout here is Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly $60, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This version in physical form is selling for $45 on Amazon right now, but remember, the digital PS4 edition upgrades to a digital PS5 copy for free. If you’re yet to jump into Aloy’s latest adventure to the west, now’s a notable time to do it especially with the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain on PlayStation VR2 just a few weeks away now. Here’s a closer look at the PS VR2 launch lineup and release details while you’re at it. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links