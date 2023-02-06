GAP refreshes your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase, more

The GAP New Outfit Energy Flash Sale takes up to 50% off with layers from $35 and an extra 10% off with code ADDIT at checkout. Plus, save an extra 30% off clearance with code MORE at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slim Fit Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell for men that are marked down to $35. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a slight distressing that’s highly on-trend. I love the medium wash for spring and it has a tapered leg that’s also flattering. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell $50 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell $35 (Orig. $80)
- Organic Cotton Blend Fleece Coach Jacket $35 (Orig. $98)
- 100% Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt $26 (Orig. $60)
- Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt $31 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Pants $56 (Orig. $90)
- Modern Shell Tank Top $23 (Orig. $30)
- High Rise Stride Ankle Jeans $64 (Orig. $80)
- GapFit Microfleece Shirt Jacket $42 (Orig. $60)
- Chambray Denim Big Shirt with Washwell $63 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!