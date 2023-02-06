GAP refreshes your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase, more

50% off + 10% off

The GAP New Outfit Energy Flash Sale takes up to 50% off with layers from $35 and an extra 10% off with code ADDIT at checkout. Plus, save an extra 30% off clearance with code MORE at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slim Fit Jeans in GapFlex with Washwell for men that are marked down to $35. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a slight distressing that’s highly on-trend. I love the medium wash for spring and it has a tapered leg that’s also flattering. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
