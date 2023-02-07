Save $79 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and score an all-time low of $250

Joining all of the other iPad discounts this week, Apple’s most affordable iPadOS experience is now an even better buy after arriving at its lowest price to date. Thanks to Best Buy, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is now sitting at $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking $79 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This bring the price back down to the discount we saw at the very start of the year, is the first discount since, and still a notable chance to save.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $95. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Still only into Tuesday, and we’re tracking a pair of other notable discounts in Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup. Starting off with the most compact device in the collection, the iPad mini 6 has returned to its second-best price at $99 off and now comes joined by the most recent entry-level experience in the form of the 10.9-inch iPad at $399 thanks to quite the rare markdown. Not to mention, must-have accessories like Apple Pencil 2 at $90, as well as this collection of in-house Smart Folio Covers from $47.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

