Save 38% on 100-feet of Govee RGBIC LED Lightstrips marked down to low of $50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offering 100-feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Lightstrips for $49.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this bundle of lightstrips. Here you’ll get two 50-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these lightstrips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Update 2/8 @ 10:57 AM: Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 10-foot RGBIC LED Rop Light for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this $20 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the last year, though it did fall to $46 in January for a day or so.

If you’re looking to save some cash and don’t need 100-feet of lightstrips, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. have you been looking to add some smart functionality to your home? We’re currently tracking Amazon’s latest lineup of Echo Dot smart speakers starting from $25. Leading the way has to be the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock marked down to $50. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Lightstrip features:

More Length, More Impact: 100ft Alexa LED light strip (2 rolls of 50ft) provides multiple design options for bedroom or living room, adding vibrance to your Valentines decorations!

Smart APP LED Strips: Explore a variety of options, customizations, and community features in Govee Home App. Find updated effects and color tools, share and save user-created DIY effects, and try our AI-created themes from photo uploads.

Smart RGBIC Effects: Unlike RGB, RGBIC LED strip lights present stunning segmented colors on a line. This 100ft smart LED strip lights create a colorful lighting feast to your Valentines Day decor.

