Satechi’s 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale helps fundraise for Türkiye earthquake relief

Satechi today is ending the work week by launching a new sitewide sale. This time around taking 20% off its entire collection of popular Apple accessories, Satechi will be donating 10% of all sales to the Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. Just apply code DONATE at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new Satechi 165W USB-C GaN Charger at $96. Down from the usual $120, you’re looking at the second-best offer to date at $24 off. It comes within $4 of our previous mention from back over Black Friday, too. Featuring a 4-port design, this is one of Satechi’s most capable chargers that arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M2 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps it upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Head below for more.

There’s also a collection of other Satechi gear on sale to help with the Earthquake Relief Fund, of which we’ve picked out a few additional highlights below. Everything drops 20% using the aforementioned code, as well:

Other notable inclusions in the Satechi sale:

Through February 17, Satechi will also be contributing 10% of website sales to the Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund to coincide with the discounts above. After two earthquakes struck the southeastern part of Türkiye, the company is looking to fundraise for the travesty to help people affected by the natural disaster.

Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charger features:

Take your desktop charging to the next level with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to four devices simultaneously. Equipped with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed, or your iPad Pro setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

