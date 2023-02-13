Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide including clearance from $5

The Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale is live and offering 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code TRAIL40 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally were priced at $60. This pullover is available in ten color options and is a perfect layering option for spring weather. The fleece material is easy to wash and it’s highly breathable as well. Plus, it has extra room in the body for a comfortable fit on an array of shapes. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Superior Down Parka $209 (Orig. $349)
- Mainstay 2.0 Insulated Trench $137 (Orig. $229)
- Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt $45 (Orig. $75)
- Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover $36 (Orig. $60)
- CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- On The Go Insulated Trench Coat $137 (Orig. $229)
- Departure Blazer $77 (Orig. $129)
- Charly Parka Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- Adventure Stretch Joggers $55 (Orig. $70)
- Guide Trex 7/8-Length Leggings $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
