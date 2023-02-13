Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide including clearance from $5

The Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale is live and offering 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code TRAIL40 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally were priced at $60. This pullover is available in ten color options and is a perfect layering option for spring weather. The fleece material is easy to wash and it’s highly breathable as well. Plus, it has extra room in the body for a comfortable fit on an array of shapes. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

