Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide including clearance from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
40% off from $5

The Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale is live and offering 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code TRAIL40 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally were priced at $60. This pullover is available in ten color options and is a perfect layering option for spring weather. The fleece material is easy to wash and it’s highly breathable as well. Plus, it has extra room in the body for a comfortable fit on an array of shapes. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar B...
Pelican’s adventure-ready waterproof tech bag hit...
Save 22% on Elgato’s 1080p60 Facecam Live Streami...
Momax MFi 15W MagSafe/5W Apple Watch 10,000mAh battery ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 13, 2022 – Apple Watch Ultra...
Official Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano model hits Amazon ...
Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe/K...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming bu...
Load more...
Show More Comments