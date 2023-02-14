Take GoPro HERO 11 Black on last-minute ski trips at second-best price of $429 (Save $71)

Last fall saw GoPro debut its latest action camera with a number of quality of life changes, and today the second-best price is dropping to get you ready for all of that upcoming outdoor spring action. Courtesy of Amazon, the GoPro HERO 11 Black is now marked down to $429 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $71 in savings to go alongside the second-lowest price we’ve seen so far. This comes within $31 of the all-time low and is only the second price cut in the past few months. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO 10 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $400 sale price, it’s $29 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest. In my review of the HERO 11, I even noted how good of a value the processor remains for the price and that certainly still is the case.

If you don’t need a dedicated action camera, the smartphone in your pocket already has quite the capable camera array that you can put to use. Making all of your footage that much smoother, DJI’s OM 5 gimbal stabilizer works with iPhone and Android devices and has returned to the all-time low at $129 following months of winter stock shortages.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

