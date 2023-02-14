Save 50% on IK’s iRig Pre 2 compact XLR mic interface at $30 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the IK Multimedia iRig Pre 2 Ultracompact XLR Microphone Interface for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it down in the $40 or $50 range at Amazon, it has never dropped below $39 there. If you’re looking for an affordable way to quickly connect condenser and dynamic XLR microphones to your camera rig, mobile phone, recording setup, and more, iRig’s compact dedicated interfaces are a great option, especially at this price. You’re essentially scoring an XLR input with headphone monitoring and a TRRS 3.5mm connection cable – you’ll need to make sure your camera, recording rig, or mobile device has a typical 3.5mm port to use this interface (or ensure you have the appropriate adapter). Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

You will find some no name options, or even something like this TC-Helicon GO SOLO Audio/MIDI Interface, for mobile devices out there at a touch less than the iRig. But there’s really not a whole lot out there for less than $30 we have any direct experience with. When it comes to an affordable way to connect your XLR microphone with a filming setup or mobile recording rig, the iRig Pre 2 at 50% off is a notable option.

We have seen an influx of new XLR microphone options from the big brands over the last few months as well:

But if you’re still looking to stick with the no interface-required USB option, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the brand new pro iRig streaming mic. This one delivers a number of notable features alongside a series of pickup patterns and pair of modes for multi-channel recording. Dive in for all of the details right here.

iRig Pre 2 Ultracompact XLR Interface features:

Simply hook up any microphone to the XLR input (engage phantom power for condenser mics) and connect the 3.5mm TRRS mini plug on the attached 15.7″ cable to your mobile device, DSLR camera, or laptop. The iRig Pre 2’s auto-sensing output circuit ensures compatibility with TRRS headset ports and TRS mic inputs. Plus, the level-adjustable headphone out and switchable direct monitoring allow convenient real-time audio checks. Other enhancements over the original iRig Pre include a soft-touch exterior, numbered gain and headphone level dials, and larger LED indicators.

