Play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo’s Switch OLED on sale at $330

After seeing Nintendo take to the virtual stage last week to debut a whole host of new titles and gameplay, Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on the latest Switch OLED. Dropping own to $329.99 with free shipping for Prime members, you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee in any other case to get this delivered to your front door. Marking the first price cut from its usual $350 going rate of the year, at least for a new condition model that is, you’re looking at a chance to bring home the latest hybrid console ahead of the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and all of the other upcoming games to look forward to.

While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to dive into all of those upcoming games, the Nintendo Switch Lite is as good of a value as you’ll find. Clocking in at $200, this is a much more affordable solution to consider at well below the lead deal. Switch Lite delivers access to the entire catalog of Nintendo’s latest titles including Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Mario Odyssey, but in a more compact and portable design than the larger hybrid model. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen pairs with integrated controls and comes in a variety of colorful designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best game discounts now up for grabs for some ways to put your savings to use. There are plenty of Switch titles on sale right now, letting you expand your library if upgrading to the new OLED model or at least kickstart things for first-time Switch owners like Super Mario Odyssey, the Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening remake, Super Mario Party, and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!