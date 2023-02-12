Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Mario Party, WarioWare, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Alongside the latest Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer, the new Nintendo pre-order vouchers, and online Game Boy titles, we are also now tracking a fresh batch of price drops on first-party Switch games at Amazon and Target where RedCard holders can get an extra 5% off. While the original is now available as part of the Switch Online Game Boy collection, the Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening remake for Nintendo Switch is also now on sale for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Unlike the 1993 Game Boy version, this one features a vibrant and colorful take on the mysterious island of Koholint with an almost diorama-like art style alongside the same “dungeons, traps, and enemies, including some from the Super Mario series.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

