Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Mario Party, WarioWare, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Alongside the latest Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer, the new Nintendo pre-order vouchers, and online Game Boy titles, we are also now tracking a fresh batch of price drops on first-party Switch games at Amazon and Target where RedCard holders can get an extra 5% off. While the original is now available as part of the Switch Online Game Boy collection, the Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening remake for Nintendo Switch is also now on sale for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Unlike the 1993 Game Boy version, this one features a vibrant and colorful take on the mysterious island of Koholint with an almost diorama-like art style alongside the same “dungeons, traps, and enemies, including some from the Super Mario series.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Next major Nintendo Direct kicks off tomorrow
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- WarioWare: Get It Together!$40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $40)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PlayStation Indies sale up to 70% off
- The Last Of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or The Last of Us Part I $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- John Wick Hex $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
