Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: DayGram, NotifiNote, Peppa Pig, and more

Monday morning has arrived and we have a fresh new batch of discounted games and apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to dive into the price drops we are now tracking on iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 alongside this new all-time low on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Peppa Pig: Golden Boots, Boxing Manager, NotifiNote: Notification Notes, DayGram – One line a day diary, Be Focused Pro, Mars Info, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: BE-A Walker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Collection $30, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Quiver Hunt Tracking App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Selfie 360 Camera Best Effects: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Click Photo Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on DayGram:

Daygram is a simple diary. Unlike many complex and unwieldy diary apps, Daygram embraces minimalism. It’s simple and intuitive interface will allow you to focus on your writing. Get in the habit of writing about your daily events and thoughts. You can write or edit your today’s diary if you click the “+” button on the bottom of the main page. Unwritten diaries have dots on them, and by clicking these dots can you write past diaries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!