Today's best game deals: TMNT Collection $30, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more

Cowabunga Collection Can you play TMNT on Switch?

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection in physical form on PlayStation and Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. While we did see some editions of the game drop down into the $20 range for a limited time during Black Friday last year, this is the best price we have tracked since. As you might know from our feature piece on the collection ahead of release, it packs 13 classic TMNT titles into one package for about as much retro turtle action as you could ever need. From the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade title through to classics like Turtles in Time and The Hyperstone Heist, this is easily the best way to grab all of these titles in one fell swoop. And you can get even more details right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers

PlayStation and Xbox:

***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

