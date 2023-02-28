Save $100 on ANYCUBIC’s latest Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer at the Amazon low of $190

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is currently offering its latest Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $290, this solid $100 discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this printer while coming within $1 of the all-time low. If you want to get this printer at the all-time low $1 less, you can order it from ANYCUBIC directly. Coming with an 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print volume, the Kobra Neo is perfect for those looking to print larger models with ANYCUBIC’s LeviQ Leveling Function testing 25 points across the build plate to account for an uneven level for higher print success. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the other Kobra printers to get a better idea of what to expect. Keep reading below.

While you will get a little bit of test filament, you will need to pick up an actual roll to get printing more than the included test print files. I personally use Hatchbox filament for my printing and you can pick up 1-kilogram spools of 1.75mm material at $25. One color I really liked printing with was the Gold filament with its muted color and shine with Cool Gray being a nice, flat base for painting onto if you’re making cosplay props. I have never had an issue printing with Hatchbox PLA and they do make other materials such as PETG and ABS, though I have never really tried those.

While you can download models from various websites to print out, there is something to be said about the feeling of creating and printing your own designs. However, you will need a computer that can run basic modeling programs. One option you can go with is Skytech Blaze 3.0 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,200, the all-time low. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11700F processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1080p with high frame rates and even some 1440p gaming with some settings lowered. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer features:

The 5-modular design makes it possible to set up the printer within 10 minutes, which makes KOBRA Neo a good choice for a beginner-friendly FDM 3D printer. Anycubic KOBRA Neo prints at a typical speed of 60mm/s and reaches 100mm/s at its highest, which is possible to speed up 3D printing times without losing quality. Compared to the previous generation Anycubic Mega S, The Anycubic KOBRA Neo has a 34.4% increase in printing volume to 12.1 liters.

