Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S true wireless earbuds now on sale from $130 (Reg. $198)

Best Buy is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Down from $198, these are now on sale for only the second time this year. Dropping by $68, this is the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the best since over Black Friday and clocks in at $13 under our previous mention. We’re expecting Amazon to match, though pricing is at $148 for all three styles currently. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the S variety above, Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $148 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and best since back over the holidays.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that all sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Speaking of our favorites, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

