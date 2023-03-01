Aqara’s smart HomeKit gear returns to holiday pricing for today only from $14: Hubs, cams, sensors, more

The suite of Aqara smart home gear safeguards your family and the entryways of your home alongside delivering connected water, temperature, and humidity sensors with a series of hubs/cameras to connect the entire system. Its ecosystem of intelligent, connected tech is among our favorite options with Apple smart home-compatibility, not to mention HomeKit Secure Video status, and we are now tracking some of the best prices of the year on its hybrid hubs, cameras, motion sensors, and more. Thing is, these deals are live for today only. Head below for a closer look.

Aqara HomeKit smart home gear on sale from $14

Taking full advantage of the Aqara HomeKit smart home setup starts with one of the brand’s hubs, so let’s start with the 2K indoor Camera Hub G3 (seen above) we detailed previously on 9to5Mac. Not only does it provide a centralized hub to communicate and connect with a range of the brand’s other household sensors, but it also doubles as a HomeKit Secure Video camera, capturing 2K 1296p footage and 360-degree viewing angles of your space.

Leveraging facial, pet, and gesture AI technology, the Camera Hub G3 not only connects and communicates with up to 128 other Aqara smart home devices (including all of the sensors on sale below), but also brings the ability to “recognize your face and welcome you when you come home or recognize strangers and send out notifications to warn you.” This capability also enables what the brand refers to as “pre-set actions” – user-created tasks and actions triggered by way of certain physical gestures, “a new and unique feature that is not available in similar products of other brands.”

Camera Hub G3 features at a glance:

AI Facial, Pet and Gesture Recognition

2K 1296p Resolution & 360° Viewing Angle

Connects up to 128 Aqara Zigbee child-devices

Doubles as a Zigbee 3.0 hub

HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT are supported

Built-in IR controller

Certified by Apple, Google, and Amazon to meet all the security standards

While the Hub G3 might be the brand’s most capable hybrid camera and hub solution, the Camera Hub G2H Pro is easily one of the best cost-efficient HSV cameras out there that is even more affordable. It requires a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection, but it can still bring together up to 128 Aqara support sensors and other smart home gear alongside HomeKit-enabled 2-way audio for voice calls and communicating with family remotely via the built-in noise reduction microphone. This HomeKit Secure video camera delivers IR night vision and 146-degree wide angle views.

And for folks either just looking to get started or are just looking for an affordable Matter solution, the Aqara Hub M2 is also on sale for today only. This system, much like the G2H Pro, requires a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection, but once it has that, it is the most affordable hub in the Aqara ecosystem.

While there are no microphones or camera feeds taking this route, it is more affordable, can still control up to 128 Aqara devices, and makes them “compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems and voice assistants” from Apple’s HomeKit to Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT setups, and more. The Aqara Hub M2 also now works with the Matter standard to provide support for over 40 different Aqara Zigbee devices and you can get a complete breakdown of how that works, the gear supported, and more right here.

Sensors, add-ons, and more

The Aqara Camera Hub G3, Smart Hub M2, and the Camera Hub G2H Pro connects all of the other Aqara smart home gear together as we mentioned above. That includes everything from the brand’s door and window entryway sensors to the temperature and humidity modules, general motion sensors, and the water leak indicator, all of which combine for a whole home system that delivers personalized and intelligent monitoring of your space.

Best of all, the entire ecosystem is on sale for today only:

These flash deals deliver up to 20% in savings, many of which are matching the end-of-year pricing we tracked last year. They also come by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront where you’ll also find its wider range of compatible smart home gear including smart locks, the brand’s auto pet feeder, roller shade units, and more. Just make sure you lock in today (March 1, 2023) while the prices are right.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!