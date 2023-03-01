Smartphone Accessories: HTC True Wireless Earbuds $18 (Reg. $50), more

HTC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its True Wireless Earbuds for $18 in all colors with the code 60QRU4P6 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $50, these headphones just fell to $45 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a total of 64%. Ready to deliver your music anywhere, these true wireless earbuds leverage Bluetooth 5.1 pairing to pack high-quality audio with long battery life. In fact, there’s up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge and the buds themselves can go for eight hours at 50% volume before needing to be put back in the case. On top of that, there’s a game mode which delivers 40ms latency to help you stay more in tune with the action as it happens.
This earbuds charging case is designed with a transparent space capsule, which can watch the charging state of the earphone in real time, full of a sense of future technology. In the game mode, the wireless earbuds can provide 40ms ultra-low latency, providing you a smoother and happier gaming experience. Bluetooth wireless earphones supports fast charging. The earbuds on a full charge can meet 8 hours while listening volume 50%; The charging case can be charged for more than 4 times and the earbuds can be fully charged within 40 minutes.
