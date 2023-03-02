New elago Duo Apple Watch Ultra case with interchangeable bezels launches at $15

After catching our first good look at its new new W9 Apple Watch Ultra stand and the classic Mac-style W3 model before that, it’s now time for new elago Apple Watch Ultra case. While I for one am not the type to want cover up the Apple design in any way shape or form, some folks who invested $799 or more for one might want to at least have something at the ready to protect the case when needed, and that’s where the new elago Duo Apple Watch Ultra case comes in. Head below for a closer look.

New elago Duo Apple Watch Ultra case

While the elago accessory lineup tends to really shine when its leveraging its liquid silicone to create novel designs based on vintage Apple gear, adorable avocados, and ice cream bars, the new Duo Apple Watch Ultra case seems to be more utilitarian in nature.

A hybrid combination of polycarbonate and TPU are used to safeguard Apple Watch Ultra against unsightly bumps, bruises, and scratches, although it does leave the screen exposed and accessible. While some of the more adventurous folks investing in Apple’s flagship wearable might not mind adding some characterful scratches to the case, others might feel the Ultra more gracefully transitions to casual, social, and more civilized activities without the dings and scratches.

Available in both a black or transparent colorways, one interesting aspect of the elago Apple Watch Ultra case is the interchangeable accent pieces. Both colorways ship with a pair of black and orange rims or bezels that essentially frame the Apple Watch Ultra display:

Case completely wraps around your watch and the different colored accent pieces are interchangeable. Match your watch with your wardrobe, accessories, or even your favorite color!

Features at a glance:

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra.

Protect and style your watch with elago’s awesome new Duo Case.

Hybrid combination of polycarbonate and TPU offer great protection against bumps and scratches. Screen is exposed to allow full access – including the borders of the screen.

Easily install the duo by removing the band and inserting the watch into the case. Once the watch is inside the shell, simply snap on the accent piece.

The new elago Duo Apple Watch Ultra case is now available for purchase via the brand’s official website, but you can score them for slightly less on the elago Amazon store. Both colorways are listed at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

