Samsung’s 512GB EVO Select microSD card returns to $45 Amazon low, more from $14

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card for $44.99 shipped. Originally $85 when it launched back in September 2021, it has more recently been carrying a $55 price tag and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside our ongoing deal on Samsung’s PRO Endurance models, you’ll also find the lower capacity EVO Select variants marked down from $14 right now as well. Delivering a mid-tier option in Samsung’s latest collection of microSD cards, the EVO Select lineup runs at up to 130MB/s for a more affordable option (the pro-grade models run at 160MB/s) when it comes to drone rigs, Nintendo Switch, select Android handsets, cameras, and more. You’ll also find the U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for video speeds and app loading joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and X-ray exposure, 5-meter drops, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review and head down below for additional details.

While the 512GB model might be a touch more pricey than the model above, if you can make do with a lighter capacity the even faster SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are also on sale right now. Starting from $12 with new all-time lows at the ready, these up to 190MB/s options are some of the fastest models in the price range and you can get all of the details you need right here.

Elsewhere in today’s portable storage deals, both the Crucial X6 and X8 SSD lineups have now hit new Amazon all-time lows with prices starting from just $43 shipped. Then head over to the deal we spotted on SanDisk’s pro-grade Extreme 1TB variant that is now within a few bucks of the best price ever. Take a closer look right here.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC features:

Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed. Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and UHS-I Interface The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices. Speed and rating apply to 128GB, 256GB and 512GB cards

