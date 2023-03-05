SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds on sale from $12 all-time lows

Amazon is now offering some of the first price cuts on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 128GB capacity model at $15.97. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 40% off. It’s one of the first chances to save on the refreshed version, clocking in at $4 under our previous mention from last fall. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more. Head below for additional savings on other capacities from $12.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

If you’re looking for a portable solution with a focus on gaming, we are still tracking some solid deals on a few different WD_BLACK models. Including both HDD and SSD options, prices start from $75 shipped an include the P40 model we reviewed previously with built-in RGB lighting and speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!