Holy Stone’s 1080p FPV drone is perfect for capturing spring sunsets at $45 (44% off)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS280 Foldable 1080p FPV Drone for $44.79 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from an $80 normal price for this drone, today’s deal saves $35 and marks the best that we’ve seen all-time at 44% off. Perfect for getting started with aerial flying, you’ll find that this drone features real-time HD video transmission while in the air. There are intelligent flying modes like one-key takeoff and landing, headless mode, auto hovering, and more. With the two included batteries, you’ll be able to stay airborne for over an hour as well. Plus, the drone weighs just 0.34-pounds which is less than the FAA’s requirement to register, making it easier to use for beginners. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $31.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that the model above offers. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Keep up with your new drone as it’s flying around by riding Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter that’s on sale for $448 off today. Down to $1,352 from $1,800, this electric scooter features a range of 37 miles before it’s time to recharge and even has some off-road capabilities thanks to its two 10.5-inch tires.

Holy Stone HS280 Foldable FPV Drone features:

1080P HD camera (angle 80°adjustable) plus smooth FPV Real-Time transmission equals to the enlargement of your horizon! Capture the beauty and vastness of the world with great ease in remarkable detail with 1920*1080 photos. Multiple intelligent flying modes and features like One-Key Takeoff/landing, Headless Mode, Auto Hovering, Emergency Stop, Gravity Sensor are for the beginners. This RC Quadcopter is great for novice.

