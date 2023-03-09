elago’s Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case hits new Amazon low from under $10.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case from $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal, so it will only be live for today or until stock runs out. Regularly $19 directly from elago, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked since the AirPods Pro 2 model launched in November last year. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, you’re looking at elago’s Nintendo Game Boy-style design made of the brand’s usual liquid silicone treatment. There’s a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector and to allow the front LED to shine through alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more.

If the Game Boy-style design isn’t working for you, take a look at the simple matte black silicone model from BRG. The brand’s AirPods cases have been among the more popular budget-friendly options for Apple’s earbuds for a few years now and you can score one for under $9 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out our review of the Coach print AirPods Pro 2 cases as well as Spigen’s new Silicone Fit model and then dive into the latest from elago below:

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.

Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!