elago’s Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case hits new Amazon low from under $10.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case from $10.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal, so it will only be live for today or until stock runs out. Regularly $19 directly from elago, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked since the AirPods Pro 2 model launched in November last year. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, you’re looking at elago’s Nintendo Game Boy-style design made of the brand’s usual liquid silicone treatment. There’s a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector and to allow the front LED to shine through alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more.
If the Game Boy-style design isn’t working for you, take a look at the simple matte black silicone model from BRG. The brand’s AirPods cases have been among the more popular budget-friendly options for Apple’s earbuds for a few years now and you can score one for under $9 Prime shipped.
elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case features:
- Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!
- Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!
- Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.
- Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.
