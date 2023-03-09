SKIL 10-inch 5-speed drill press has built-in LED light and alignment laser with first sale to $169

Amazon is offering the SKIL 10-inch 5-speed Benchtop Drill Press for $169 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal comes in at $30 off the normal rate, but also marks the first discount that we’ve seen since it launched back in December. This drill press will become a must-have tool if you’re needing to make perfectly perpendicular holes in projects. It features a 6.2A motor which is enough to handle going through wood, metal, or even other materials. There are even five speeds to choose from going as low as 610 RPM and as high as 2,800 RPM. You’ll also find a laser alignment system for perfectly lining up your bit as well as an adjustable depth stop and table hight for repeatable holes. There’s also a LED work light to help illuminate jobs so you can easily see what you’re working on. Keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up WEN’s 8-piece Forstner bit set that comes in a carrying case to keep things neat and tidy. Forstner are perfect for drilling larger holes without lots of blowout in your project. While traditional twist-style drill bits do work, I generally reach for Forstner bits personally whenever I need to get something perfectly round without a lot of wobble. At just $24, this is a great way to spend just a fraction of your savings to enhance your drill press experience.

If you need more power outlets in your shop, then don’t forge to check out the 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector from Amazon that we found on sale for just $15 today. Normally $28 or more, today’s deal saves at least $13 and marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year.

SKIL Benchtop Drill Press features:

For woodworkers wanting greater precision than a handheld drill offers, the SKIL 6.2 Amp 10-Inch Benchtop Drill Press offers a powerful induction motor with a LASER alignment system (Laser Class: II; Maximum Average Radiant Power: 0.83mW) to execute precise drilling maneuvers. Its five-speed system runs from 610 to 2,800 RPM for different material types and its adjustable depth stop and adjustable table height provide accurate depth control during drilling.

