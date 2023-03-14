Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug from $100 for today only: Black, white, copper, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug2 from $99.99 shipped. The regularly $130 models in the 10-ounce capacity are now marked down to $99.99 in black and white, the latter of which is also price matched over at Amazon. While we did see them drop to $90 at some point during the holidays last year, this is matching the official Black Friday listing we featured. Today’s sale also features the special copper, rose gold, gold, and silver models featured in last year’s Amazon home goods gift guide down at $119.99 shipped. That’s also $30 in savings and the best we can find – these speciality colorways tend to fetch and even higher premium at Amazon for comparison. You’re looking at battery-packed, app-controlled mugs where users can maintain their ideal beverage temperature, set the onboard LED to their preference, and make use of visual notifications for when “your beverage is heating up or cooling off, when it is ready to drink, and when your battery needs to be charged.” All of the models above include the charging coaster as well. More details below.

If the smart mug isn’t getting you excited or you’re just looking for a more affordable solution, something like this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer might work for you. This popular option isn’t nearly as elegant or intelligent – it is in fact just your basic electric coster-style mug warmer after all, but it will keep your mug hotter for longer at just over $14 Prime shipped.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for details on some of the latest new releases for your kitchen. This include COSORI’s latest 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, the new SodaStream E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers, Traeger’s all-new Flatrock Flat Top Grill, and Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer that automatically prepares food with just a scan.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug2 features:

Extended battery life on your temperature control mug keeps your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 120°F – 145°F). Ember smart mug allows you to control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember app to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more. Ember Mug is functional without connection to the app and will remember last used temperature. Out of the box, the Ember Mug is set to 135°F.

