Juice up four Joy-Con on HyperX’s Quad Switch charger at 50% off, now $15 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we can find with a solid 50% in savings to be had. Today’s deal is also about $5 under the previous deal price and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Whether you just picked up the Mario Day console bundle or have an OLED setup, the HyperX Chargeplay Quad will ensure your Joy-Con are at the ready. It simultaneously charges four Joy-Con controllers at once with battery indicators to display the charge status alongside an included 2-meter cable for easy placement in the game room. Head below for more details.

You will find some no-name Joy-Con chargers on Amazon for a touch less, but most options are between $15 and as much as $30 or more. As of right now, models like the usually quite affordable 4-way PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock are going for even more than today’s lead deal at $20 Prime shipped. While you can grab this relatively popular FastSnail variant for slightly less than $15 right now, today’s HyperX Chargeplay Quad deal is clearly quite a notable one nonetheless.

Be sure to check out Nintendo’s must-see real-life Mario boots, the final official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, and the details on the new Game Boy Switch Online library right here. You’ll also want to browse through our latest console game deal roundup for some hangover Mario Day Switch deals, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot 4, Bayonetta 3, and much more. Get a closer look right here.

HyperX ChargePlay Quad features:

The HyperX ChargePlay Quad simultaneously charges up to four Joy-Con controllers so you’ll always be ready for a gaming night, or to hot-swap controllers and keep playing. The ChargePlay Quad indicates battery status right on the base, so you can check which controllers are ready to go. The quick, convenient easy-glide docking keeps your Joy-Con controllers securely attached to the stable base.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

