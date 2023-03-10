Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo’s must-see real-life Mario boots right here instead

In our continued celebration of Mario Day 2023, it’s time to get a closer look at Mario’s boots. Illumination, Nintendo, and Red Wing Shoes have teamed up for a special collaboration that has a special pair of Mario’s iconic boots from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie on display at Nintendo’s New York City store today. Not everyone is going to have a chance to go see the world-famous plumber’s boots in person, but we spotted some details, official high-resolution imagery, and a making of video for the rest of us.

Red Wing brings Mario’s boots to life like never before

Nintendo announced it would launch a new Direct presentation specifically focused on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie at the end of last month and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Late yesterday afternoon, effectively launching folks into Mario 2023, Nintendo debuted the final official trailer for the film ahead of its launch next month. But it also mentioned that a special surprised would be on display in NYC today, Mario’s iconic boots.

Nintendo and film/animation studio Illumination tapped the craftspeople at Red Wing to bring the iconic plumber’s boots to life unlike every before, “translating every pixel to a real-life stitch.”

Red Wing said it used a combination of “legacy methods and innovative materials” to bring the boots to life like never before using Red Wing leather, a reinforced toe box, and “most importantly, the heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario’s signature abilities.”

We translated every on-screen pixel into a real-life stitch and brought Mario’s boots to life as a single 1 of 1 prototype pair. Durable leather, slip-resistant treads and mushroom-based mycelium heel pads provide Mario a welcome power-up to take on Bowser.

Check them out in the pictures below and then head over to this page to watch the Red Wing making of video.

Here’s a closer look at the heels

And the official Super Mario Bros. Movie tab stitched into the inside heel

You can see some live imagery of Mario’s boots in-store courtesy of Twitter user @J97gaming as well:

See more I saw them with my own eyes. This is peak living pic.twitter.com/bDcnSkyjur — J'97 (@J97gaming) March 10, 2023

Oh and, make sure you check out the real life Super Mario Bros. Plumbing van, too:

See more We have boots on the ground in NYC #SuperMarioMovie #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/tyN5D8QMDb — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) March 10, 2023

And then dive into the rest of the Mario Day 2023 deals and coverage below:

