Philips Hue refurb sale goes live for today only: Gradient Signe Floor Lamp $79 off, more from $20

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $19. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

An easy highlight from the sale, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is now down to $250.99. It typically fetches $330 but is now seeing a discount to $290 courtesy of Amazon. Today’s refurbished discount delivers the second-best price yet in either case, and amounts to as much as 24% in savings.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find plenty of other form-factors to outfit your space with the right smart lighting for the job. There are other Gradient offerings up for grabs, as well as standalone lightbulbs, patio lamp sets, and much more up for grabs through the end of the day.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

