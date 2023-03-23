WD’s 500GB My Passport USB-C comes within a couple bucks of the all-time low at $68 today

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $85+ $68

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid-State Drive for $67.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $70, today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model actually fetches a regular price of $85 via WD these days and closer to $80 at Amazon with today’s offer coming within a couple bucks of the one-time lowest we have seen it go for. Featuring “blazing fast NVMe technology” it delivers more than capable 1050MB/s transfer speeds at a particularly affordable price for an SSD from Western Digital – it is rare to see portable SSDs at $68 per TB in lower capacities from the major brands. Other features include 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock-, vibration-, and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as the USB-C connection. Head below for details and some additional ongoing portable SSD price drops. 

More portable SSD deals:

If you’re looking for some more economical backup storage, something like the Seagate Expansion 16TB HDD deal we spotted the other day is where you need to be. Dropping prices dramatically to just over $14 per TB, everything you need to know about this new Amazon all-time low is right here

WD 2TB My Passport SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s Android game and app deals: Townscaper, B...
FlexiSpot discounts popular standing desks in spring sa...
Save 33% on Govee’s 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wa...
Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on leather iPhone...
Pokémon’s new Paldea Evolved TCG expansion inclu...
EGO’s Power+ 56V cordless electric mower tackles spri...
Wyze smart Floodlight Cam upgrades your Alexa and Assis...
Save 54% on Yamaha’s ATS-2090 2.1-Ch. Soundbar an...
Load more...
Show More Comments