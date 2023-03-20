Renpho smart fitness scales, tape measure, and blood pressure Gold Box starts from $18

Today only a s part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Renpho smart fitness tools starting at $18. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These are all at all time low/match and come well-reviewed by Amazon shoppers. I love my Renpho scale which syncs with Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit.

Bathroom Scale $17.99 $30 , Body comp, w/app $18.49 $35 . (recommended) Solar powered: $19.98

, Body comp, w/app . (recommended) Solar powered: Smart Tape Measure Body with App: $23.99 $60

Blood Pressure Monitor: $28.79 $60

Check the whole sale here.

Renpho solar scale features:

Renpho solar scale for body weight with newly designed light energy tech, charged through daylighting or artificial lights. You will save at least $16 per year on replacing batteries and do some contribution to the environment by using this battery-free Renpho scale instead of using disposable battery powered scales.

Renpho smart body scale loss weight bluetooth APP works with Samsung Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health. Download Renpho Health App at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho Health App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

Great Gifts. Scale for body weight and fat percentage. This digital bathroom scale shows body weight only, other 13 essential body composition data including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass stores in the app. When using this body fat scale, you can weigh at any time without opening the app. After connecting again (step on the scale), the data will be synchronized to the app.

This bathroom scale uses high-precision manganese steel sensors, measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. Every meal you eat can be easily quantified. Effectively help you finely manage your weight data.

Family Weight Scale : Renpho Health app can add up to 20 users, perfect for family use. This renpho body scale allows you to track information, record data, store profile, and make a chart to visualize your trend. Baby Scale Mode recording changes and tracks the weight of babies and pets.

