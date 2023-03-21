This 3-piece WORX yard care kit helps you ditch gas and oil this spring for $175, today only

a close up of a tool

Today only, Woot is offering the WORX 20V GT 3.0 Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and String Trimmer bundle for $174.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $237 for this kit at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since back in October when the bundle fell to $159. Delivering three tools to your yard care kit, you’ll find that this kit will help you kick gas and oil to the curb this year. Starting out, the string trimmer can be used to edge your yard or mow the grass, depending on what your needs are thanks to the 2-in-1 design. Then, you’ll have a 22-inch hedge trimmer to get your shrubs tidied up for spring. Plus, the turbine leaf blower is great for cleaning things up when you’re done. You’ll also get two batteries with your purchase and a charger to top things off. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, consider picking up Sun Joe’s cordless hedge trimmer for $26.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s nowhere near as large as the hedge trimmer included in today’s lead deal, this model is ultra compact and is great for cleaning up smaller bushes around your home without using gas or oil.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on replacing your old gas gear with new electric yard care tools, like we found in yesterday’s sale on EGO products. Then, check our our New Green Deals roundup that we do daily, which currently has a RYOBI 48V 30-inch electric riding mower featured for $1,500 off.

WORX Yard Care Tool features:

  • Bundled together at a very nice price. A 2-in-1 grass trimmer/edger, a long hedge trimmer for flat tops, and a powerful TURBINE blower
  • Converts from a string trimmer into a wheeled edger and back again in just seconds. Save your money and don’t buy separate trimmers and edgers
  • Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

