Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all swimwear, sandals, more + 30% off your order

Old Navy takes 50% off all swimwear, sandals, and flip-flops. Plus, 30% off your order as well as up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Athletic Taper Stretch Dark-Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $55. This style is available in two color options and it has a tapered hem that’s highly flattering. It’s infused with stretch for added comfort. The dark wash can easily be dressed up or down and it can be styled throughout any season. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy Customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

