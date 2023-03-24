LEGO’s new AT-TE Walker falls to all-time low of $110 (Save $30), Justifier at $140, much more

Zavvi is now heading into the weekend by launching one of its largest LEGO sales of the year. This time around, some of the latest Star Wars sets are getting the spotlight alongside some other massive models from Technic and beyond. Shipping is free across the lot. Our top pick amongst everything on sale today discounts LEGO’s just-released AT-TE walker to the lowest price we’ve seen. The new LEGO Clone Wars set is now down to $109.99 shipped when code ATTE has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $140 price tag you’d normally pay, while marking only the second discount ever. It just launched last summer and was one of the hardest kits to find on store shelves. Now it’s down to a new all-time low with the year’s first discount. It lands at $30 off and $10 below our previous September mention. Our launch coverage offers some extra insight, though we’ll break down all of the details of the new set down below.

LEGO AT-TE falls to new all-time low

First revealed back at LEGO CON 2022 last summer, the company then went on to delay the year’s most anticipated set. It was originally supposed to be arriving on August 1, and then finally hit the shelves later on in the fal. Joining the rest of the Star Wars summer 2022 lineup, the new AT-TE stacks up 1,082 pieces while measuring over 17 inches long.

Though the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

Assemble Cad Bane’s Justifier, too

Another one of the new sets from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup is also getting in on the savings. Cad Bane’s Justifier was the largest kit from the wave, and now it’s seeing one of the first discounts from a trusted retailer. Lauching with a $170 price tag that was universally thought to be too high, you can now finally save with a drop to $139.99. No code needed, you can save $30 off this recent release.

The 1,022-piece set arrives to assemble a vehicle out of the first season out of The Bad Batch with minifigures to match. On top of the shop that stands over 15 inches long and 19 inches wide, you’re looking at an exclusive Cad Bane and Todo 360 figures. There’s also Omega who makes her brick-built debut in the set, as well as Hunter and Fennec Shand to round out the set. Learn more about how the set stacks up in our launch coverage.

Zavvi then has a few other pages of sets getting in on the savings here. There are plenty of themes included outside of Star Wars, like City, Creator 3-in-1, Marvel, and much more. Be sure to shop everything right here, or just go score either of the LEGO Star Wars sets on sale above.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed at the very beginning of the month, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

LEGO AT-TE Walker features:

Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE Walker (75337). A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans aged 9 and up, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.

