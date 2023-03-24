Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 66W Dual USB-C Charger $21.50 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 66W Dual USB-C Charger for $21.59 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 10TZOXOL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $36 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers 40% off and marks the best price that we’ve seen for this charger. For further comparison, our last mention for this charger was back in August at $28. This charger is designed to power multiple devices at once, making it more convenient to plug things in using a single wall outlet. With the ability to output up to 66W from a single port, or 45W/20W when both are in use, you’ll find that it can power a MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or iPhone with ease. Plus, it’s compatible with Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and even some Windows computers.
UGREEN USB C fast charger has a maximum charging power of up to 66 W. The minimum charging power is 5 W. Enough to quickly charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C laptop with this charger. Your device could perform handshake protocols and data exchange every 10 seconds to ensure the charger delivers the most appropriate power. High-Speed Fast Charging: Connect a single device to get a 66W max charge, which charges your MacBook Pro 13″ from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. When you connect two devices, the power is distributed efficiently between the two ports to ensure optimal charging. The dual-port charger is equipped with an intelligent chip to protect your devices from short-circuits, over-voltage, overheating, and over-current, which makes charging safer, protecting your device in all aspects and extends the battery life.
